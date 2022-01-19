San Mateo County Event Center and Fair is proud to sponsor the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum & Learning Center’s Black History Month exhibit for 2022.
The Hoskins Black History Museum is a mobile museum offering a range of cultural artifacts, all designed to educate and inform our communities about Black history. The purpose of the museum is to educate our community, especially our youth about the rich history that African Americans have contributed to American society.
The Black History Museum will be open through February for all of Black History Month at 890 Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.