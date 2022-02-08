The longtime Domini Hoskins Black History Museum returns this month at 890 Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City to celebrate the contributions of Black people to the United States as part of Black History Month.
Carolyn Hoskins founded the mobile museum 25 years ago to help answer her grandson’s question about famous Black people in history. Her grandson Domini did a school report on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and wanted to know if there were other famous Black people, as he hadn’t been taught about anyone else. Her response was to create the museum and help educate him and others about the wide range of history and accomplishments of Black people in the United States. Called the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum, its current collection is the largest it has even been.
“From his question, this museum is the answer that we see now. Twenty-two thousand square feet of American history,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins, who was married to the late San Francisco 49ers football player Bob Hoskins, noted many people don’t know about the full history of Black people in the nation, something the museum addresses. The museum is broken down into over 200 different categories, including slavery, Barack Obama, Coretta Scott King, soul food, hair, the diversification of the toy industry, Black women and music. Other rooms are available for baseball players Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson and football great Jerry Rice. People can learn about the agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver or Charles Drew, a Black surgeon who was a pioneer in blood transfusions.
“We’ve had all nationalities of people come in to visit the museum, which is great because it gives you an opportunity to know who we are and what contributions we have made to this great country,” Hoskins said.
She noted the history of Black people could also provide context for current issues facing the United States. Hoskins emphasized that many Bay Area residents who marched to protest the death of George Floyd in 2020 can learn more about the history and context of violence against Black people and how it is seen in current events.
“This is an opportunity for people to really understand why you were out there marching, why you were protesting,” she said.
The museum has operated at various places throughout the Bay Area over the last 25 years. The current collection is the largest it’s ever been. She has tried for years to find a permanent location for the museum instead of just opening it for a month. Her main goal is to find a long-term home that has been unsuccessful despite years of effort. It has operated in Belmont, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco and other cities throughout its history thanks to benefactors and community donations.
“We are hoping that someone with a lot of money will come in and say this is something that needs to be set up permanently,” Hoskins said.
She also goes to grade schools to teach children about the achievements of African Americans, teaching about additional history and context not taught in school. Many schools bring students to the museum as part of field trips, with Hoskins keen to ensure the new generation understands how different cultures have added to the nation’s history.
“It wasn’t just one race of people that made America great. It’s a melting pot. Every race has contributed to making this country great,” Hoskins said.
The museum opened Feb. 5 and will be open until Feb. 27, with hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays, with group tours only available by appointment. The museum is asking for donations of $5 per person. People can go to hoskinsblackhistorymuseum.org to learn more.
