Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week.

California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district to use unrestricted general funds to waive enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester. SMCCCD’s schools are Canada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.

