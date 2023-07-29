To honor 60 years of friendship between the sister cities of San Mateo and Toyonaka, Japan, four Japanese student ambassadors are enjoying the sites of San Mateo and fulfilling a decades-long commitment to cultural exchange and goodwill.

Ruri Iketani, Himari Hayashi, Sora Matsuda, and Mizuho Sotobayashi arrived in San Mateo on Wednesday and have spent the last two days on a tour of the city that includes breakfast with San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee, a lunch with seniors, a tour of the city’s police department and library, and attending a summer concert series in the park. The four students were chosen based on their success in an English speech contest they entered in 2020, with the pandemic delaying their trip to San Mateo. Highlights so far have included trying pop-tart flavors and buying Ray-Ban sunglasses made famous by Tom Cruise in the movie Top Gun.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

