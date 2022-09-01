The new San Mateo Borel Park is now open to the public, with San Mateo officials holding an opening celebration Thursday to celebrate the two new playgrounds and amenities on Shafter Street.
“I want to thank everyone who is here today, especially all the neighbors,” San Mateo Mayor Rick Bonilla said. “You don’t do this kind of a project without having the community engaged, which we did. People are seeing the value of this park.”
The 1.15-acre neighborhood park takes advantage of the undeveloped site to create two play areas for children ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12, walking paths, shade spots under trees, sitting areas and large lawn areas for kids to run. The two playgrounds are themed around nature, with rock walls, climbing structures and spinning wheels. The new structures also connect to a new sidewalk along Shafter Street, making a previously barren area a destination for the Borel neighborhood. The park is southwest of Borel Middle School and northwest of the new Fire Station 25. The playground and park is part of the Fire Station 25 relocation project, which took the old station at 545 Barneson Ave. and brought it to the corner of Borel Avenue and Shafter Street. The new station opened in 2021 on undeveloped parkland adjacent to Borel Middle School with more space for sleeping quarters for firefighters, a kitchen and dining area, workout space and more equipment storage space.
San Mateo City Manager Drew Corbett thanked the public and everyone involved for dealing with the years of construction in the area for the middle school gym nearby, fire station and park.
“Construction is intrusive, and I thank you for being patient as we did this construction and brought forward this great new community amenity,” Corbett said. “I know from my perspective it was certainly worth it, and I hope you all feel the same way.”
Residents have long advocated for maintaining the natural environment and open space, advocating for a playground and walking paths during development. Many residents have asked for a park there for decades, with the closest open space at Aragon High School. Development finally occurred with the fire station project when the council agreed to find funds for a new park.
“During the pandemic, parks were a real lifesaver, and any time we are able to bring on a new amenity is a great day to celebrate, and I know the community feels the same way by the number of people who have shown up today,” Corbett said.
The project cost about $2.8 million, combining city, state and federal funds. The state and the federal government provided more than 50% of the project funding, ensuring the project reached its full potential. The city provided about $1.3 million, $809,000 from the state and $673,000 from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Construction from Andreini Bros. began in October and finished earlier in the summer.
Retired Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Canzian will have a permanent plaque at the park to honor her more than 50 years of public service and her instrumental efforts in finding the necessary funding and overseeing its work.
“This is the first new park that the city of San Mateo had since the early 2000s when we built Shoreline [Park],” Canzian said. “It’s a different experience for the neighborhood because it’s not just taking an old playground and renovating it. You have a brand-new location to bring your children.”
