The 24 Hour Fitness on 500 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo is closing permanently Sept. 30, as the property owners prepare to turn the building into a commercial office space.
24 Hour Fitness now has one location remaining in San Mateo at 93 Bovet Road, less than 1 mile away from the closing facility, with the next closest locations in Millbrae and San Carlos. According to 24 Hour Fitness, members can join the new location with no change to membership. The company said the downtown location had arrived at the end of its lease, with the property owner taking back the site for reuse. The company has also informed club members and is transferring members to other fitness locations without changes.
“Team members who expressed interest in remaining with 24 Hour Fitness have been offered placement with this location and surrounding 24 Hour Fitness clubs. We look forward to continuing our long time tenure as a vital fitness resource for the San Mateo community,” 24 Hour Fitness said in a statement.
The downtown San Mateo building near Central Park and West Fifth Avenue will go from its existing zoning for health studio use to a Class A commercial office use. Class A Real estate company Westlake Realty, the property owner, has submitted plans to change the exterior and add a 6,787-square-foot third floor to the existing two-story building. The extra story will be used for office space and landscape changes, like relocating the main entrance to South El Camino Real, larger windowpanes and a wraparound balcony.
If approved by the city, the total building area would be around 27,000 square feet, with Westlake Realty estimating construction starting in 2022 and finishing in 2023. Westlake Realty has submitted an application to the city for approval of the site plan and architectural review.
Westlake Realty also owns the adjacent property at 520 S. El Camino Real, which now serves as the nine-story flagship headquarters renovated for around $40 million in 2021.
