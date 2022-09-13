The 24 Hour Fitness on 500 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo is closing permanently Sept. 30, as the property owners prepare to turn the building into a commercial office space.

24 Hour Fitness now has one location remaining in San Mateo at 93 Bovet Road, less than 1 mile away from the closing facility, with the next closest locations in Millbrae and San Carlos. According to 24 Hour Fitness, members can join the new location with no change to membership. The company said the downtown location had arrived at the end of its lease, with the property owner taking back the site for reuse. The company has also informed club members and is transferring members to other fitness locations without changes.

Curtis Driscoll

