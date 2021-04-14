SamTrans is seeking the public’s opinion on potential bus service alternatives via an online survey.
Each of three bus system alternatives sets a different vision for future bus service in San Mateo County.
At www.ReimagineSamTrans.com, San Mateo County residents can give feedback by May 31 that will help determine how existing routes might change.
Based on the feedback received from the outreach campaign held in 2019, the three alternatives will help modernize the SamTrans service, with one alternative being to offer direct, high-frequency service to places within San Mateo County.
The second alternative is to have expanded connections to rail stations and the region outside of the county, while the third is to maximize the geographic coverage of service within the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.