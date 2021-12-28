Keeping with tradition, SamTrans will offer free New Year’s services this Friday, providing the public with a safe option for traveling home after holiday celebrations.
Regular weekday services will be implemented on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, with free fare beginning at 8 p.m. Fare charging will resume by 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 and a Sunday service schedule will be in place.
Masking is required at all times when on public transportation and will be required by the agency, according to a press release.
