Faced with major revenue losses brought on by the pandemic, the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce announced a merger with the Redwood City San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce, Friday.
“The merging of the Redwood City and San Carlos Chambers is very much like two old friends coming together,” Amy Buckmaster, the president and CEO of the Redwood City San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce, said in an email.
With a revenue source largely driven by hosting events like the Art & Wine Faire and the Farmers’ Market, the San Carlos chamber took a major financial hit when the pandemic forced officials to ban large social gatherings. Since shutting down events the chamber was forced to lay off two staff members and looked toward community donations to help temporarily sustain the organization.
“A big part of our income was event based income unlike the Redwood City Chamber which is dues income based. … Because we didn’t have the Art and Wine Faire, and who knows for next year, and we missed out on a good part of our farmers’ market, that’s our income for the year,” said Jason Mansfield, board president of the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce. “How do you operate without that income and with uncertainty for next year?”
Mansfield said the organization was faced with three options. It could either pause all events while relying on public donations, merge with the RWC/SMC Chamber or close down completely. The only option which would continue to serve the community and small businesses was to merge, said Mansfield.
“We have been hurt by COVID and badly needed to make a decision. We couldn’t operate as business as usual,” said Mansfield. “Our only option was to pause everything which … wouldn’t serve the community until we re-established our income and used our income to make up what we lost. It would be awhile before we could serve our members properly and especially in these hard times it’s best to serve our members the best we can.”
Changes from the merger won’t be felt immediately by San Carlos chamber members because those in good standing will automatically become members of the Redwood City chamber on Oct. 1, and those needing to pay a renewal fee will do so at the lower San Carlos Chamber rate. Though the Redwood City chamber’s lowest for-profit membership fee is $180 more than the lowest San Carlos chamber fee, Mansfield said the rates for the Redwood City chamber are “relatively still affordable” compared to “extravagant” rates in other areas.
“[Raising dues] was a concern and we talked about our dues in the past and felt we didn’t want to raise them. And that’s why we stuck with our income from our events but obviously that didn’t serve us well. Dues are going to go up for a number of members, maybe not all. … They’ll see significant additional benefits and Redwood City and San Mateo County will as well.”
To ensure representation of San Carlos business needs after the merge, the current San Carlos Chamber Board of Directors will serve on a San Carlos steering committee. Wendy Schettino, San Carlos Chamber COO, will also be transitioning to the Redwood City Chamber team to continue event planning efforts.
“We wouldn’t have existed without her. She is a powerhouse for the chamber for sure and all the events we’ve had. She’s an amazing event organizer and will still be available to put on the events,” said Mansfield who credited Schettino for her work to bring back the San Carlos farmers’ market this Sunday.
Mansfield also offered assurance that all chamber events would continue to be held within San Carlos, including the Art and Wine Faire. Despite not having a physical address within the city, Mansfield said the organization would maintain a presence at community events and would continue publishing print copies of its Community Guide & Business Directory.
“This is not an acquisition. This pandemic is forcing nonprofit business associations like the chamber of commerce to pivot and think out of the box to survive like any other organization,” said Buckmaster. “Our communities share a fire department, high school district, and our residents frequent our downtowns. This merger makes sense and will benefit the businesses in both cities.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.