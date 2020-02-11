A home builder already with two expansive projects in Burlingame just filed a new, larger proposal standing to be one of the biggest residential developments built in the city in recent years.
Summerhill Apartment Communities proposed to construct 298 units at the intersection of Ingold and Rollins roads in Burlingame, just south of the city’s northern border and a short distance from the Millbrae train station.
Officials and developers are hopeful the project at 30 Ingold Road eventually serves as the keystone piece of a burgeoning neighborhood planned to sprout from an area mostly home to a collection of industrial buildings.
“The hope is have it be a thriving mixed-use neighborhood with a lot of variety with both creative industrial uses as well as places for people to live,” said Community Development Director Kevin Gardiner, regarding the vision for the north Rollins Road area.
Elaine Breeze, vice president of development for the applicant, also imagined the project as an asset to an area targeted by officials for further growth under the city’s recent general plan update.
“With distinctive amenities, public spaces and timeless architecture designed to complement the neighborhood now and in the future, the project will be an exceptional addition to the city and the region as a whole,” she said in a letter sent to Burlingame planners.
Plans make way for 222 one-bedroom units and 76 two-bedroom units, ranging from 653 to 825 square feet for the smaller units and between 960 and 1,147 square feet for the two-bedroom units. Of the 298 units, 43 are proposed to be set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income, over a 55-year term.
The project is also designed to include an events room, fitness studio, rooftop deck and lounge as well as a dog park for residents. There will be about 4,000 square feet of commercial space included in the project accommodate offices or other businesses as well.
There will be 329 parking stalls for residents in a secured two-story garage, plus an additional 15 unsecured spaces for visitors. Another 14 parking spaces will be reserved to accommodate the commercial space. The proposal offers 149 bike parking spaces.
A key piece of the project is a proposed public park, which officials hope will serve both residents of the Summerhill development as well as others expected to soon rise nearby.
“This is doing all the things that we had hoped to see with projects coming into this area,” said Gardiner. Summerhill offered to build the park then grant the land to the city once completed, according to the letter from Breeze.
Summerhill is building 290 units in a development more than 1 mile away at 1008 Carolan Ave., in a project including an apartment building and condominiums. And less than 1 mile away, the company is constructing 265 units at 1 Adrian Court, in a project abutting Highway 101. The other two projects are the largest recently proposed in Burlingame, prior to the newest plans being submitted.
Breeze expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to again break ground in Burlingame.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work in Burlingame again and help fulfill the city’s vision to this new area,” she said in the letter.
Looking ahead, Gardiner said he anticipates the project to soon go before the Planning Commission for design review, in advance of a recommendation and ultimate approval by the City Council. In all, he said he expects the public review process to take about nine months.
Concurrently, he said officials will soon begin building a specific plan for the area near Rollins Road which will allow residents and business owners to share their perspective on the neighborhood’s development.
“That will be another opportunity to engage with existing stakeholders in the area but also look at more of the details of how we want the neighborhood to look over time,” he said.
