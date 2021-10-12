Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A Pacifica woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for stealing a 9-month-old Yorkshire terrier puppy from a front yard on the 100 block of Shoreview Avenue, according to police.

At about 3:40 p.m., police were called to the location on the report of the theft that was captured on surveillance video about 20 minutes prior.

The dog did not turn up after an extensive search of the area. However, at about 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Pacific Manor Shopping Center for a disturbance that turned out to be related to the dog theft. Officers were told that neighbors from Shoreview Avenue were out looking for the stolen puppy and located someone with a similar dog.

The dog’s owners were called to respond and identified the puppy as theirs. The dog and its owners were reunited, according to police.

The owners requested prosecution and Kerri Livingston, 51, of Pacifica, was arrested for grand theft of a dog, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted online at cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.

