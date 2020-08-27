OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds marched in two California cities over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, setting fire to property and damaging businesses.

In Los Angeles, a group of protesters vandalized buildings with graffiti and clashed with police in a downtown tunnel late Wednesday night. A KABC-TV news helicopter showed objects being hurled as officers struggled with individuals. KTTV reported that 10 people were taken into custody.

In Oakland, the police department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in protests where "numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized." Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested.

Calling them "violent protesters," police said they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court building. Police photos showed fireworks and burning trash cans.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times on Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated. A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

