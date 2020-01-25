A 42-year-old San Bruno resident who prosecutors say embezzled approximately $83,000 from the John Muir Elementary School PTA is scheduled for a March 18 preliminary hearing.
Lani Martha D’Arcy was treasurer for the school group and between 2017 and 2019. She wrote checks to her own travel agency and then deposited the funds to her bank account, prosecutors said.
She avoided or declined to hand over any records to the PTA staff or board, prosecutors said.
A new treasurer was set to take over in August 2019 and D’Arcy avoided meeting with the new treasurer, according to prosecutors.
The PTA looked at records and discovered the embezzlement, prosecutors said.
An investigation revealed that the defendant was having financial difficulties, prosecutors said.
D’Arcy wrote a $16,000 check the PTA to start paying back and that check bounced, according to prosecutors.
