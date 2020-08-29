Moving into the weekend, poor air quality related to the numerous Bay Area fires has experts suggesting San Mateo County residents stay indoors.
Because air quality ratings vary widely throughout the county, Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokesman Aaron Richardson recommended residents, especially the elderly, children and people with pre-existing conditions, keep time spent outdoors to short durations. He also suggested residents look toward localized data published online to gauge whether conditions are safe for outings.
“Because conditions are changeable it’s worth finding resources to keep track into the day. If it continues to be in the reds, the unhealthy category, it’s better to stay indoors. Keep your windows and doors closed and run your air conditioners on circulate. And if you can, look into buying a portable filter,” said Richardson.
Two weeks into battling multiple fires of historic sizes, air quality conditions have ranged from moderate to very unhealthy. Richardson said wind pattern changes have led to an increase of smoke within areas of the Bay previously thought to be clearing up causing forecasters to believe unhealthy ratings will persist into Saturday.
Richardson noted cloth masks used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not suitable for keeping out unhealthy air from wildfires, calling the moment a “double whammy.” The use of N95 masks would be more ideal for going outdoors with smoke but don’t provide a “full sense of security,” said Richardson who added people should still wear masks due to the pandemic.
Richardson said running errands if needed is fine, noting “it’s not a day to spend outdoors.”
