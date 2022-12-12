Life science use is now a possibility at Parkside Towers in Foster City following the City Council’s approving zoning changes allowing research and development.

The property developer, Harvest Property, hopes the switch will improve vacancy rates and the expected decline in the next year to 18 months of tenants from around 86% to 72%. The city has said there are challenges in finding tenants due to short-term economic issues and more people working from home. There are hopes the booming life science industry on the Peninsula will see more interest. The owner could relocate tenants to one tower and convert the other but would likely need a long-term commitment from an R&D tenant before converting offices to laboratories. The owner could still rent out the office space if demand showed a need for it at the site, with plans to see what options are available for both life science and traditional office use.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

