Following her recent victory in the November elections, newly-elected Assemblymember Diane Papan is preparing to represent San Mateo County in the recently formed 21st Assembly District.
“I’m tremendously honored to have the opportunity to serve,” Papan said. “We’ve got a lot of challenges ahead, and we are going to work very hard. My goal is to work together on our most pressing needs.”
Since winning her seat, Papan has spent time hiring staff and getting to know the other new representatives during state legislative training in Sacramento. Her immediate policy focus is on water supply and drought, climate resilience through Bay adaptation investments to deal with the increased risk of flooding, and affordable housing. She said while the focus may not immediately result in a piece of legislation, she remains committed to problem-solving. Affordable housing policy will continue to be an upfront issue, as it is in the rest of the state, she said.
Papan noted many districts have different needs and priorities around water, and she wants productive discussions with agriculture districts that have different goals compared to her suburban community.
“It’s something that will have to be done holistically and globally,” Papan said. “I really look forward to those discussions because I think we are all concerned about it, and given our various needs and uses; it’s going to take some balancing.”
Papan recently finished up her time on the San Mateo City Council as deputy mayor. She was first elected to the council in 2015 and again in 2020. Papan heads two nonprofits in addition to running her commercial law practice. She has also served on the City/County Association of Governments, which deals with transportation and environmental issues, and the San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, which addresses climate change issues. Her sister Gina serves on the Millbrae City Council. Her father is former state Assemblymember Lou Papan, who was known as “Dean of the Assembly.” He was a Democrat who represented San Mateo County from 1972-1986 and became Assembly speaker pro tempore in 1974. He later served again in the Assembly from 1996-2002.
Papan said her previous experience serving in local city government would help represent a district that strongly reflects larger state issues around wealth disparity, water issues and sea level.
“I find it interesting that this district is a strong example of California’s strengths and challenges,” Papan said.
Papan called the future of the city of San Mateo bright and encouraged the future council to bring different interests and voices together and listen to different positions.
“It has been incredible to serve a city like San Mateo, given its diversity, size, and challenges it faces,” Papan said. “It’s been a great opportunity.”
