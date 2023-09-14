As Notre Dame De Namur University approaches the 100-year celebration of being in Belmont, the college is seeing increased enrollment as it moves to a graduate program following big changes in previous years.
NDNU President Beth Martin said the university had its first enrollment increase in 10 years for the fall 2023 semester, with this year’s class significantly bigger than last year. Total enrollment is 237, with last year’s enrollment at 201. Martin said the school wants to continue growth significantly over the next three years to about 750 students and expand its degree completion program. Of the 237, 109 are new students and 128 are returning students.
“We feel like we are turning a corner, and we view this year as a baseline,” Martin said. “We are very optimistic about our future.”
The college has gone through numerous changes in the past few years, including transitioning to a graduate program focused on nontraditional students with online and hybrid options following the proposed sale of the campus to Stanford University. While the in-person and hybrid programs typically bring in people within a 50-mile radius, its online program is opening new doors. The school recently started several new online programs that have drawn interest from around the country, including the Master of Arts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership program, aimed at training leaders to understand inequality, bias and social justice in organizations. The organization is also seeing increased international interest, particularly from India and Africa, in its MBA Management Science degree aimed at science, technology, engineering and mathematics to help train managers to deal with future needs in Silicon Valley and biotech.
The changes are part of a long history of adapting to the times since the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur moved to the Belmont campus Sept. 17, 1923, after leaving its old location in San Jose. The private Catholic college started with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur teaching classes in Ralston Hall, the historic landmark on campus, with the high school building constructed five years later in 1928. The land itself was unincorporated, as the city of Belmont wasn’t formed until 1926. The college was originally founded in San Jose by Sister Marie Catherine, Sister Mary Cornelia and Sister Loyola, who hailed from Belgium.
Until the 1970s, sisters comprised most of the school’s faculty, maintaining a strong relationship with the public through education, including the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame High School and elementary school on campus. The Belmont college is known for being the first California university to grant the baccalaureate degree to women and welcomed peaceful protests against the Vietnam War and, recently, demonstrations in support of gun control. Martin said the Sisters have always focused on people living in poverty, particularly women and children. In the 1920s and ‘30s, the college was known for raising money to continue music and arts during the lean times of the Great Depression, with its mission continuing into the new century. Sept. 17 will mark 100 years of the Sisters practicing their education mission in Belmont.
“They have always embraced the community as essential partners,” Martin said.
Stanford has the option to purchase the campus by 2025, which includes Ralston Hall, Koret Field, NDNU theater and Cunningham Chapel. Not included in the agreement are Notre Dame High School-Belmont, Notre Dame Elementary School, Notre Dame Preschool and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Province Center. The schools operate separately but are also celebrating their 100th anniversary. Agreed in 2021, NDNU is calling the deal key to long-term financial and enrollment sustainability as it transitions.
“They have always been very forward thinking and being willing to tough it out through hard times,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.