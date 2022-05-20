Joanne Magrini

Joanne Magrini has been selected to be the city of San Mateo’s next Parks and Recreation director, taking on the role left by Sheila Canzian as she is retiring June 9 after a 52-year career in the city.

Magrini is a San Mateo County native who grew up playing sports in San Mateo parks and dedicated her career to giving back to the community. Magrini is the current director for the city of Cupertino’s Parks and Recreation Department, and will begin in San Mateo July 11.

“San Mateo has set the standard for how a high-performing Parks and Recreation Department should function. I am humbled and honored to step into a strong organization and look forward to building upon long-established successes while continuing to collaborate with the community on innovative approaches to provide the highest level of service,” Magrini said in a press release.

The position is responsible for management of the city’s 35 parks, six recreation/community centers, two pools, community gardens, the Marina Lagoon and the Poplar Creek Golf Course. The director oversees a department with a $19 million budget and 120 staff, which includes 64 full-time employees. The department provides numerous special events like the Central Park Music Series and Eggstravaganza, offers seasonal activities and programs for people of all ages, and is responsible for ongoing maintenance as well as capital improvements to recreational facilities. Community Services Manager Bob Palacio will serve as interim director in between Canzian’s retirement and Magrini’s start date.

City Manager Drew Corbett appointed her to the position after a competitive search for a new director.

Magrini has a master’s degree in sports and fitness management, and a bachelor’s in communications. Prior to her work in Cupertino, she served as director of San Bruno’s Community Services Department, and as an associate director for the University of San Francisco where she also taught recreation management courses.

