The future — in the form of Cinepolis, a luxury movie theater with menus at the seats and Pinstripes, where a wine room is downstairs from 12 lanes of bowling — has arrived at Hillsdale.
The new North Block stands where Sears once stood at the San Mateo shopping center that opened in 1954.
That was before Pinstripes — an “experiential dining and entertainment concept featuring Italian-American cuisine and curated wine and cocktails” — along with bowling and bocce.
In-theater waiter service at Cinepolis delivers food “by stealthy, ninjalike servers to ensure minimal movie disruption” states the company.
Christine Kupczak, director of marketing for Hillsdale, said the new stores and outdoor plaza aim to deliver what Amazon cannot.
“These are experiences you can’t get on the internet,” Kupczak said Friday.
North Block dazzled Redwood City resident Gary Dilley, a retired dean at College of San Mateo.
“This is a spectacular improvement,” Dilley said. “It’s a destination.”
Gabriel Paganucci, 17, of San Carlos, said it may be hard to return to a standard movie theater after seeing a film at Cinepolis, where seats are “like business class on an airline,” Kupczak noted.
Red Vines candy and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog are among menu items moviegoers can order from their seats by pushing a button. Robert Mondavi Private Select and other wines are also available, along with cocktails that include Texas Mule.
Cinepolis started luxury theaters 20 years ago and San Mateo resident Manuel Grech, 85, a retired general contractor, is sold on the experience.
He’s gone to the new movie theater four times since its November opening.
Ethan Chinn, 15, a sophomore at Aragon High School, was in the long line for the new Shake Shack.
“It’s new and not something very common, like McDonald’s,” Chinn said.
Jake Willerup, 15, stood in the line that reached 31st Avenue.
“There’s lot of hype around it,” he said of Shake Shack.
North Block covers 12.5 acres that, along with Sears, were home to a surface lot facing El Camino Real.
Retail in the age of the internet is dining, entertainment and more, said marketing director Kupczak.
“It’s not just about shopping anymore,” she said. “The marketplace is changing.”
Moviegoing at Hillsdale now means a full bar — along with food and liquor service in theaters.
But a Hollywood mainstay — handing over cash to buy a ticket — is history.
Three machines at Cinepolis dispense movie tickets.
