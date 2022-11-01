While some cities struggle to meet the state’s affordable housing mandates, Millbrae is going above and beyond its 2,199 housing target by planning for 3,861 homes in the next eight years — much of it along El Camino Real.
That’s 1,600 more than expected, to ensure the city stays in compliance to avoid state intervention. Officials also said the goal is to create housing because the needs in this area are pronounced. Unlike other cities in the county, Millbrae doesn’t have a housing to jobs imbalance. It is unique in that there are more places to live in Millbrae than places to work, Vice Mayor Gina Papan said.
“The city identified more than enough parcels. We are hoping that we can comply and that the California Department of Housing and Community Development agrees with the city moving forward,” Papan said.
Councilmember Reuben Holober the majority of the housing allocation is planned around El Camino Real, which will help create a more walkable, transit-oriented city.
“Between the housing element and the general plan update, it is a very exciting time to help to shape the future of Millbrae. We do have the RHNA allocation of 2,200 units and we will do what we can to help facilitate that,” Holober said.
The general plan reimagines El Camino Real as a Grand Boulevard with higher densities and taller buildings. The maximum height allowed on El Camino Real is a mixed-use area reaching up to 125 feet immediately south of Center Street. It steps down to 85 feet between the intersections of Capuchino Drive and Victoria Avenue.
On the west side of the BART station, the height allows 121 feet and across the street on the westside of El Camino Real, the massing steps down to 65 feet. On the west side of the train tracks along Murchison Drive, the height ranges from 85 feet to 100.
There are projects that have already been approved such as El Rancho Inn, the former Office Depot site, and the Sierra Station project by the train station, Holober added.
“And then there are other potential sites and that very much so ties into the upcoming general plan update and sort of the mix of uses along the downtown area and increased height limits that are anticipated,” Holober said.
Papan stressed the importance of ensuring the HCD accepts Millbrae’s proposal or it may be subject to Senate Bill 35 that states if a city fails to make sufficient progress on its Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals toward affordable housing, the projects could be streamlined and local officials would lose control over the development.
The city’s plans allocate 58% of affordable housing for very-low, low and moderate incomes and 42% are at the current market rate. The city isn’t responsible for building housing, that is the job of the developers, however, the city is responsible for providing the blueprints to allow for the housing.
