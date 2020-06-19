With concerns about animal treatment as well as disparity between executive and employee compensation, Millbrae officials are expressing their dissatisfaction with a contract for animal control services.
The Millbrae City Council will weigh during a special meeting Friday, June 19, approving a proposal to pay $160,000 into a county deal with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
While officials have expressed an interest in ratifying the proposal, they first wanted to air a variety of grievances regarding the services provided by the nonprofit organization headquartered in Burlingame.
“There are issues that have been going on there for years that need to be addressed,” Councilwoman Gina Papan said during a meeting earlier this month when officials held off on ratifying the payment to grant additional time for documenting their concerns in a letter sent to the county. The county Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a one-year extension for animal control services at its meeting Tuesday, June 23.
Issues range from concerns regarding perceived inadequate pay for employees, a lucrative contract for President Ken White, allegations of inhumane animal transportation and uncertainty regarding which services the city’s contribution finances, according to a city report.
White disregarded each allegation outright.
“They are absolute nonsense,” he said.
Compensation, for both him and employees, is competitive for a similar nonprofit organization, said White.
“If someone wants to complain I’m overpaid, they can, but I’m fairly paid for a nonprofit organization of comparable size and complexity,” said White, who has earned more than $400,000 annually.
Furthermore, he said the organization’s services and budget are audited regularly. Facility and procedural inspections show conditions for animals are appropriate and, in some cases, exceed standards, he said.
Millbrae officials claimed animal transport vans do not have adequate air conditioning, and White said the issue has been examined and determined sufficient because animals aren’t expected to be in vans for long periods of time.
If they have further concerns, White invited Millbrae officials to discuss the issue directly.
“I welcome the city of Millbrae’s mayor and City Council to take a tour. I’m happy to conduct a tour for them. I’m happy to meet with them as individuals or as a group. But it would be nice if they expressed an interest and made judgment after doing diligence,” said White, who claimed he has not been contacted by anyone from Millbrae to participate in the upcoming discussion.
Papan said Millbrae officials have taken the issue up with a county liaison who oversees the contract with the humane society, and did not see a need to reach out to White directly.
“I don’t see what good it would be at this point. We contract with the county and the county contracts with them,” said Papan, who noted a new request for proposals is expected to be released by the county to contract animal control services once the existing deal expires.
But she added that if White has insight to offer, he is welcome to join the upcoming meeting on his own.
“He can publicly comment,” she said. “He doesn’t need an invitation from us.”
White acknowledged the concerns raised by Millbrae officials are similar to those previously expressed by labor groups and other organizations dissatisfied with the services provided. And though he felt blindsided by the issues being brought up again, White expressed confidence in his organization’s fair treatment of both humans and animals.
“I don’t know how to respond to allegations which are not based in fact and will not go away because people like the sound of them,” he said. “But that is what we have here.”
The Millbrae City Council meets 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 19. Visit mctv.tv to watch the meeting live.
