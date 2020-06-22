An affordable housing development in Moss Beach is closer to approval after the San Mateo County Planning Commission voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors clear a development hurdle for the project despite persistent concerns surrounding the plan.
“There are some issues, I was happy to see that it’s at least on the radar of MidPen to look at that and I think it’s our responsibility to make sure they do look at those and address those to make the community safe there,” said Commissioner Kumkum Gupta.
The commission voted 4-1 to recommend the Board of Supervisors adopt a resolution directing staff to submit the Local Coastal Program Amendments for California Coastal Commission certification. The Cypress Point project being developed by MidPen Housing Corporation, a Foster City-based nonprofit low-income housing developer, includes 71 units for development on an 11-acre lot on Carlos and Sierra streets.
Since the development was presented for public comment at a Jan. 22 Planning Commission meeting, changes were made including reducing the proposed building heights of the units to 28 feet, remaining consistent with neighboring homes. To abide by zoning regulations, developers shifted two buildings away from Carlos Street allowing for a required 20-foot setback of the property line.
The plans were also changed to reflect a decrease of more than 50% in units from 148 to 71 but increases the coastside live-work preference which went from 36 to 52 units, accounting for 75% of the total proposed development. The revised plan would also postpone general plan amendments until the Coastal Commission could certify the project.
“We’ve been working on this project for more than four years and we have seen housing become more unaffordable, we’ve seen homelessness increase, we’ve seen inequalities continue to grow in the county and across the Bay Area. And we know that providing affordable housing transforms people’s lives in fundamental ways because we’ve seen it again and again,” said Andrew Bielak, associate director for Housing Development at MidPen.
The changes were made to pacify public concerns verbalized during the January meeting but many residents said during the meeting Wednesday, June 10, that the plans still failed to resolve criticism surrounding transportation, pedestrian walkways, traffic congestion and safety risks from the development residing on an old military training facility.
Project developers noted multiple environmental reviews had been completed ensuring the property was fit for development and any contaminants could be easily removed and disposed of properly. Bielak also said MidPen intends to contribute to various solutions including the Connect the Coastside initiative, a transportation plan intended to improve mobility and safety for coastside residents and visitors.
“There are multiple potential solutions that have been identified and from MidPen’s perspective we are very much willing to be part of that solution and provide funding to support the implementation of those solutions,” said Bielak.
The only commissioner to dissent was Commissioner Mario Santacruz who agreed with fellow members that the need for affordable housing was growing but raised concerns over an insufficient amount of time for public participation due to COVID-19. Multiple commissioners noted project staff were aware of previously raised concerns and would be held accountable to address them as the project moves through later stages.
“There are families living there, a neighbor mentioned his little kids play there. It’s important we address all those things and they are safe, safe at doing whatever they do, whether they play, whether they walk to school, pedestrian paths. So I think MidPen still has work to do but this is a step,” said Gupta.
Planning Commission Chair Frederick Hansson echoed Gupta’s comments and added he would have appreciated a development such as the one proposed being available when he was young and struggling.
“Now back in the ’70s, I lived on farm housing. We had to clear out the rats before we moved in. I would have loved to be able to be in this spot. I could make it work and I would have had a better life,” said Hansson. “I see nothing that makes this a bad spot. I see the willingness to work to make this a great spot. I see the willingness to make this a better project.”
