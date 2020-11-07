San Carlos’ street closure program, met with high praise and strong criticism, will have its end date reviewed Monday, as the city prepares for cooler months and longer nights.
After passing on making a decision in September for when the program should end, the City Council will take up the item again during a virtual meeting Monday. The program, as approved, would expire Dec. 31 unless the council decided on an earlier or later end date.
Currently the 700 block of Laurel Street is the only road fully closed off to oncoming traffic while the 600, 800 and 900 blocks of Laurel Street have barricades dividing vehicle lanes from parking stalls. Barricades have also been placed on the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue and in parts of the Industrial Arts District and Arroyo Street.
Parklets have been a welcomed addition for many businesses, particularly eateries, that have been forced to substantially reduce indoor operations due to COVID-19. Neighboring cities including Menlo Park, Redwood City, San Mateo, Burlingame and Belmont, instituted similar street closures but many have extended programs to end either in March of 2021 or until the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ends.
In September, councilmembers suggested they would be interested in linking the end of the street closure program to when indoor dining restrictions are fully lifted, but noted uncertainties remain around the state of the pandemic.
Street closure benefits
With the county now in the orange less restrictive tier, businesses are permitted to expand indoor operations to 50% capacity but Melanie Roth, the co-owner of the Refuge, an East Coast-style eatery on the 900 block of Laurel Street, said diners are still hesitant to eat indoors. Ending the street closure program would hurt small businesses still managing through the pandemic, she said, noting revenue at the Refuge is down 35% compared to pre-COVID sales.
“It would hurt the businesses, especially on weekends. People like to eat outside. We’re happy with the space we’re allowed to have and if they took that away then it would be a big bummer,” said Roth, noting many other restaurants have up to five times the tables she does.
The 900 block of Laurel Street was originally not included in the street closure program but after lobbying the city, Roth was granted the permits needed to place five tables in protected parking stalls. Roughly 90% of the restaurant’s sales are driven by to-go orders now, but outdoor dining has provided virus-weary diners with an option for eating out that doesn’t require entering enclosed buildings.
Operating at 50% capacity also comes with the caveat of social distancing, substantially reducing the number of customers she can have inside to realistically 25%, Roth said. Confirmation she’ll have longer term access to parking stalls would encourage Roth, and other merchants, to invest in a more welcoming and sturdy parklet, costing between $7,000 and $10,000. She’s already made the investment at the Refuge location in Menlo Park, but said the investment wouldn’t be worth it if the program ended in less than two months.
As for winter weather, Roth raised similar points as councilmembers did during their September meeting, noting winter months have been drier in years past and less cool. Confirmation the program will be extended would also give merchants reason to spend on heating systems, though city staff have raised concerns winterizing parklets could lead to fire hazards. Electrical units would require the work of a licensed contractor, costing $2,000 to $8,000 according to staff, which would then need to be approved by the Building Department and fire marshal.
By opening Laurel Street to vehicles, allowing some access to parking space and maintaining parklets for eateries, Roth believes the city could strike a compromise between restaurant owners eager for diners and nonrestaurant merchants concerned a lack of parking will deter customers moving into the holiday season.
“People kind of envisioned all these people walking and riding bikes like a pedestrian access area but we’re not Third Street Promenade. These are businesses that require people to park close and go,” said Roth. “They can’t just close the books on helping businesses.”
Retailer concerns
Lynne Board, the co-owner of JoeyRae, a women’s boutique on the 600 block of Laurel Street, also said compromises can be made to boost revenue for all merchants in the area, not just that of eateries. Like most businesses, the pandemic has placed a major strain on the company’s revenue, but unlike restaurants, Board said retail merchants have reaped little benefits from the loss of parking spots or from diner foot traffic.
“I would like everyone on this street to thrive. I want everyone to do well,” said Board. “If [the city doesn’t] want to see all of the merchants go out of business on Laurel, they need to make some concessions.”
Recognizing the benefit of outdoor dining, Board suggested the city could provide Laurel Street patrons access to a temporary shuttle service. A bus could transport potential customers from a nearby parking structure during the holiday season, allowing restaurants to continue serving customers outdoors while patrons have easier access to retail shops.
“I’m very worried considering stores all around me are going out of business,” said Board, noting Harvest Furniture nearby shuttered. “It’s not like I pretend to know the solutions. I’m not on the City Council ... but they should be paying attention to everyone.”
In the meantime, Board said she has considered using the outdoor space in front of her shop as a gift wrapping station or for another holiday-themed service to drive patronage.
