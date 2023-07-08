The man accused of driving his family off a Devil’s Slide cliff in January will have a hearing on his suitability for mental health diversion court after his lawyer indicated he suffers from major depressive disorder, Friday, July 7, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Dharmesh Arvin Patel, 41, of Pasadena, allegedly drove his Tesla off a cliff near Devil’s Slide on purpose with his wife and two minor children inside.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said that anybody who wants to kill themself is generally suffering from depression, however, Patel’s attorney, Josh Bentley, will need to prove that Patel’s mental illness played a role in or caused the criminal activity.
If the court grants mental health diversion, Patel will be released from custody and diverted out of the criminal justice system, but the caveat is he would have to follow up with mental health treatment, Wagstaffe said.
He returns to court July 31. Patel remains in custody on no-bail status.
