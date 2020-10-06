A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing outside of a grocery store in Redwood City on Sunday evening, police said.
Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. to a report of someone down in front of the Safeway store in the Sequoia Station shopping center in the 1000 block of El Camino Real, then arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds in front of the south doors to the Safeway.
The man had two stab wounds to the chest and one to his right arm. He was taken to Stanford Hospital toe be treated for his injuries and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
The suspect fled after the stabbing and was described as a light-skinned man between 30-40 years old with a medium build and a buzz cut. He remains at large Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or the police tip line at (650) 780-7107.
