A Hayward man accused of burglarizing cars in Half Moon Bay hotels over seven weeks has been sentenced to two years probation and entering into a residential treatment program, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Gabriel Taylor, 34, allegedly broke into cars at the Quality Inn, Beach House Inn and Oceano Hotel, with 11 cars burglarized and one truck stolen, the DA’s Offices said.
A review of the surveillance video determined Taylor was responsible for the burglaries. He was sentenced May 24, and his next court appearance is June 17 for a restitution hearing. If he does not complete the residential treatment program, he will have to serve a year in jail, the DA’s Office said.
