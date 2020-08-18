A man was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for assaulting a 7-Eleven employee in San Mateo in 2018 and robbing the store, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Talia Opeti, a 20-year-old Hayward resident, is already serving an eight-year sentence in Alameda County for a separate armed robbery. He is now set to spend nine years in the same prison.
Opeti committed the assault and robbery with an accomplice named Melton Nau, who was sentenced in 2019 to one year in county jail, according to prosecutors.
On Aug. 18, Opeti and Nau entered the 7-Eleven on Delaware Street at 4:25 a.m. and beat up the clerk before robbing the store. San Mateo police officers called to the scene found the 7-Eleven clerk lying on the ground injured with the cash registers open, and tended to the victim before he was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said previously.
While canvassing the area, one officer went to the Gas & Shop to look for additional evidence and found Nau, who matched the description of one of the robbery suspects from the 7-Eleven surveillance video. Nau is said to have attacked the officer and continued to violently resist before he was detained a short distance from the store and arrested, police said previously.
Opeti was arrested in San Francisco the next day with a loaded and stolen handgun and was later released on his own recognizance.
