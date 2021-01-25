A 57-year-old man died in an electric bicycle crash on Saturday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County area of Rio del Mar, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was riding his electric bicycle on Sumner Avenue south of Dolphin Drive shortly before 6 p.m. when he struck a raised center median.
He was then ejected off his bicycle and onto the road, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The victim was a resident of Soquel and his identity has not been released by the county Sheriff’s Office yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.