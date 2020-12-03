A collision along Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning left a man dead, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Just before 7 a.m., CHP officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the highway’s northbound lanes near San Bruno Avenue.
According to CHP Officer Mark Andrews, investigators believe a silver Toyota Yaris being driven by a man made an unsafe right lane change and collided with the back of another vehicle. The impact caused the Toyota Yaris’ driver to strike a concrete wall and then overturn several times, Andrews said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. The vehicle continued to overturn and ultimately landed on the driver, pinning him underneath, according to Andrews. Crews were able to extricate the driver from underneath the car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, Andrews said.
Authorities are working to identify the driver, who investigators believe to be a man in his mid to late 20s.
