Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a suspect in connection with a September robbery.
John Louis Downs III, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 8, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery.
Deputies said two suspects used firearms to steal a Rolex watch and other personal items from the victim.
Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as Downs and learned he was out on bail for a similar case in Contra Costa County.
Deputies said Downs was also suspected in similar crimes in Santa Clara and Fresno counties.
Downs was arrested on Sept. 30 in connection with the San Mateo County robbery, and was later arrested in connection with robberies in Santa Clara County and in Fresno, deputies said.
On Oct. 20, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police Department and the Oakland Police Department assisted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at Down’s residence on the 5800 block of Adeline Street in Oakland.
