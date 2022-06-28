The Tanforan mall’s shuttered Sears will be repurposed as a Hyundai car dealership, to operate for up to five years, ahead of ultimate demolition and redevelopment planned to transform the mall into a biotech campus and apartment building.
The San Bruno Planning Commission approved the interim use last week for the vacant section of the mall. The Sears closed in 2020, part of a slate of closures nationwide at the time.
The temporary dealership will consist of a sales and service area for Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, with 200 to 300 new cars planned to be stored both indoors and in the parking in front of the building. The building will see basic renovations to support the dealership, which would operate seven days per week. Roughly 50 sales and service people would be employed on site.
The Tanforan mall was recently purchased by biotech developer Alexandria Real Estate with an intent to redevelop the 44-acre site as a corporate campus with space for research and development and offices. City planners have indicated 1,000 or more apartments would also be built on site within the next eight years.
Chris Pullara, a representative of Cardinale Automotive Group overseeing the dealership, said the plan is to remain at the Sears location for two years.
The hope, he said, is to develop and move to a vacant 1.5-acre lot across El Camino Real between Jack’s Restaurant and Interstate 380. The city this month received an application for a dealership to be built there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.