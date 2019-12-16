The Golden Gate Chapter #3923 of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) gave Santa a helping hand during its 30th Annual Toy Run on Saturday, Dec. 14. Members from around the Bay Area brought toys to the San Mateo Medical Center for distribution that morning. From left to right are HOGs Eileen Glasgow, John Becker, Al Luenow, ‘Santa’ John Hunter and Wendy Weller.

