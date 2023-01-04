A much-anticipated bomb cyclone rolled into the greater Bay Area late Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the region.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings for strong gusts and flooding across Bay Area counties until 10 p.m.
In addition, a high surf warning along the coast is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
More than 25,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday afternoon.
The greatest number of outages is on the Peninsula, with 16,545 customers in the dark, according to totals released by PG&E as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Another 4,898 customers were without power in the South Bay, along with 3,307 in the North Bay, 759 in the East Bay, and 95 customers in San Francisco.
Rain and heavy winds are forecast to continue in the region through Thursday.
Locations that will see flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, and Sebastopol, the weather service said.
Evacuation orders for multiple areas of Santa Cruz County were issued Wednesday afternoon as more rainfall hit the county, bringing higher flood risks.
Evacuation orders in those areas are mandatory and the areas are closed to public access.
In addition, areas around Capitola Village and Felton are under evacuation warnings, as are areas of Boulder Creek, the area around Last Chance Trail and the Lompico and Zayante areas. Those who require additional time to evacuate and people who have pets and livestock should evacuate now, per the Capitola Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
As much as 4 inches of rain is forecast to hit the county Wednesday with another inch possible on Thursday. Water levels of several waterways have risen to unsafe levels, including the San Lorenzo River, Pajaro River, Salsipuedes Creek and Soquel Creek.
