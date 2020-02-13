“Granny flats” — known formally as accessory dwelling units — can give homeowners a place to retire as well as providing housing for their sons and daughters.
That was among the messages at a Monday workshop of members of the Redwood City Council and Planning Commission about new state laws further easing local restrictions on the units.
Councilwoman Giselle Hale spoke about the potential of such units, which a resident said are essential with home prices between $1 million and $2 million.
State law — seeking to reduce barriers and streamline approvals — restricts what cities may require when new accessory dwellings are considered, a city staff report said.
Councilwoman Janet Borgens called California law on the units “still a work in progress.”
No action was taken at the study session and a staff recommendation for a new dwelling unit ordinance will be presented at a future meeting.
The city staff now anticipates taking up the issue in March, a municipal report said.
“While some Redwood City residents have expressed support for easing local regulation on accessory dwelling units, other residents expressed concerns that construction of ADUs could result in loss of open space, loss of parking and loss of privacy,” a city staff report said.
Concerns have also arisen that the units could be incompatible with the neighborhood, the report added.
Public speakers at the session included a homeowner telling city officials that limiting the number of short-term rental days for an accessory unit won’t help increase affordable housing.
Another speaker, Mike Guerrina, criticized what he said were attempts by local activists to keep housing scarce.
“They have gone too far,” he said.
They are tearing apart the sense of community, Guerrina added.
