The former executive director for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League was charged with grand theft Friday for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the youth-serving nonprofit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Barbara Bonilla, 55, of South San Francisco, faces seven charges of grand theft after an independent investigation from the California State Attorney General’s Office determined approximately $25,000 was missing from the Sheriff’s Activities League, or SAL, which is affiliated with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Her bail was set at $70,000.
Officials first noticed discrepancies after reviewing financial records for SAL in January. As a result of the findings, Bonilla was placed on administrative leave Feb. 10 after a preliminary internal review revealed evidence of possible fraudulent activity, the Sheriff’s Office said. Bonilla resigned from her position in May and no longer works for the Sheriff’s Office.
The California Attorney General’s Office conducted the criminal investigation given the association between SAL and the Sheriff’s Office and because District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is on the nonprofit’s board.
San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos stated, “SAL and its entire staff was shocked and saddened to learn of the allegations. We are committed to providing service to our community and building positive relationships with our youth. We will continue to move forward with SAL for the impactful work the program does in our community.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it would not be providing additional comments because the investigation is underway.
