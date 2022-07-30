Gov. Gavin Newsom is endorsing Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Mueller is running against San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan after being the top one and two finishers, respectively, in June’s primary election.
In a statement, Newsom said Mueller has been a respected leader on the Peninsula for more than a decade.
“I look forward to continuing to work with him as we fight the impacts of climate change, battle the threat from wildfires and sea level rise, and protect the environment. Ray will work tirelessly to support working families, farmworkers and farmers, and small businesses. Ray Mueller has earned my confidence and endorsement,” Newsom said.
Mueller and Parmer-Lohan are vying for the seat currently held by Don Horsley, who is being termed out after 12 years on the board. Horsley has endorsed Parmer-Lohan.
District 3 represents the coastside, portions of unincorporated Redwood City and San Carlos. The general election is in November.
