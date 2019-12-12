Government Watch

City government
• The San Bruno City Council named Michael Salazar vice mayor, under its annual rotation. Mayor Rico Medina will remain in his post, as the mayor’s position is independently elected in San Bruno. Councilwoman Linda Mason was also sworn into office, following her victory in the fall election. Former vice mayor Irene O’Connell departed from the council earlier this month, in the wake of her election defeat.
Education
• The San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Teri Chavez president, and Henry Sanchez as vice president. Former vice president Andrew Mason rotated back to being a trustee.
