Four Bay Area airports will receive millions of dollars in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for runway improvements and other repairs, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
San Francisco International Airport will receive more than $14.6 million for runway reconstruction, while Oakland International Airport will receive about $3.5 million for taxiway, apron and service road repairs.
Buchanan Field Airport in Concord is receiving $3.78 million for runway and lighting improvements, while Livermore Municipal Airport will receive $291,397 for taxiway reconstruction, according to the Department of Transportation.
Marina Municipal Airport in Monterey County also received $1.39 million to extend a taxiway.
The money is part of $477 million in airport infrastructure grants that are the third allotment of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding nationwide.
