San Bruno police are investigating a fight between two men last week that left both of them with knife wounds.
Officers had responded at 3:26 p.m. on Sept. 14 to a disturbance reported on the 1100 block of El Camino Real and learned that a 43-year-old transient and 33-year-old Pleasanton resident had gotten into a physical altercation that led to the knife wounds, police said.
Both men were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. Their names were not immediately available.
The case has been forwarded to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges against both men, according to police.
