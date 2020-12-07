Fishermen in the Half Moon Bay area remain frustrated over the extension of a commercial Dungeness crab fishing ban until Dec. 16, with no idea of when they can start fishing.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife extended the delay of commercial crab fishing Nov. 24 from Point Arena down to Mexico after it spotted whales in crab fishing grounds. The state is worried about entanglement for whales and sea turtles from fishing nets and dangers from boats hitting whales. Crab season usually starts in the middle of November, giving fishermen enough time to bring back crab for the holidays. However, the delay will now last at least one month, putting commercial crab fishermen on edge due to no definite timeline for the start of fishing.
Scott Edson fishes in Half Moon Bay and isn’t surprised by the delay extension until Dec. 16. He expects the current delay to last even longer. He hasn’t heard about what the state plans to do, but he has been on the water over the last few days and has seen at least 60 whales from his boat. Those numbers are well over the state limits for shutting down commercial crab fishing. He expects state authorities to find more whales still feeding on anchovies off the coast when planes fly out next week for whale observation.
“I don’t see any way we are going to be able to go on the 15th or 16th,” Edson said.
Edson said the delays are a disaster for commercial fishermen trying to survive during a tough season and a pandemic. Increased delays cost him money in an already limited season and increase the chances of running into rough weather while fishing. Bad weather can increase the chances of getting injured or damaging equipment. He also expects fishermen from Oregon and Washington to fish in California when the commercial season opens because of a lack of available crab in their area, putting more pressure on local fishermen. His main goal for this season is to make sure he breaks even and recoup the money he has already put into equipment. He hopes the fishing season next year is better for everyone, but he believes the delays could become a new normal for the crab fishing industry.
“It’s a disaster,” Edson said.
Half Moon Bay fisherman Frank Souza is hopeful that commercial crab fishing will start after Dec. 16 but knows he can only wait for permission. He believes the recent swells off the coast could push the whales down towards Mexico and warmer weather.
“We are kind of in the dark. We don’t really know anything. I know a lot of guys are hopeful we can go on the 16th, but there’s no certainty at all,” Souza said.
Even when they are allowed to eventually fish, he doesn’t expect a banner season after hearing from sport fishermen that crabs are not as plentiful this year. His biggest concern is bad weather, as it is usually at its worst during this time of the year. Last year’s opening also started Dec. 16, and Souza’s first few weeks had windy conditions and treacherous seas, putting him at risk. Some fishermen don’t fish during bad weather, limiting the amount of time they have to make money.
Souza still plans to fish for his regular two to three months, but his plans, fishing location and profits are still dependent on when the state lifts the ban.
“There’s not a whole lot a guy can do at this time of the year,” Souza said.
Ryan Bartling, a Department of Fish and Wildlife official, said his organization has yet to make a final decision on if it would extend the delay. It hopes to decide by the end of the second week of December. The California Department Fish and Wildlife director would make the final decision on the delay. Bartling said plane surveys would occur this weekend to do risk assessment analysis. The analysis would determine if there are large concentrations of whales off the coast and entanglement risk for the animals. If more than 20 or more whales are spotted in an area, the delay will continue. Bartling said the Department of Fish and Wildlife has spoken with commercial crab fishing representatives to provide them with updates.
Bartling said it’s hard to tell if the delays over the last two seasons will be part of a new normal every year. Factors like climate change, weather and changing animal habits make it hard to predict what happens next.
“Every year it changes; there are so many variables,” he said.
