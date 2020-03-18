A 26-year-old East Bay resident who prosecutors say took a 15-year-old girl to a beach in Half Moon Bay on Feb. 28, smoked marijuana with her and sexually assaulted the girl after she passed out, pleaded not guilty when arraigned Monday.
The preliminary hearing for Thomas Jerome Evans of San Leandro is set for April. 9.
A defense motion for Evans’ release on his own recognizance was denied, bail was set at $200,000 and the defendant remains in custody, prosecutors said.
