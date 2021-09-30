A decision on if a case will be brought against Ron Galatolo, former San Mateo County Community College District chancellor, following a criminal investigation will occur in the next two to three weeks, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Tuesday.
“It’s time to bring this to a decision, and that’s what we hope to do in October,” Wagstaffe said.
Galatolo was being investigated for potential criminal conduct while chancellor. Documents unveiled by the Daily Journal alleged the former chancellor directed district contracts to friends who in return showered him with secret, lavish gifts. He also privately negotiated with the district a contract for an annuity plan worth at least $1 million, according to the documents.
With the investigation complete and meetings with Galatolo’s representatives now finished, Wagstaffe will sit down with his team and make a decision on next steps. He noted his office now has all the facts and would be looking at what it tells them and what will be done. Wagstaffe noted the investigation took time because of the many different documents and records his office had to pore through, the dozens of witnesses interviewed and obtaining search warrants to obtain records.
Wagstaffe said delays also occurred to allow Galatolo’s representatives time to meet and present to the prosecutors about the issue.
