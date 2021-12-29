Caltrain will offer free train service Friday for New Year’s Eve revelers to get home safely.
The free service begins after 8 p.m. on Friday and lasts until the evening’s final departure from San Francisco at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The last regularly scheduled train departs weekdays at 12:05 a.m., but Caltrain has added special post-event trains for New Year’s Eve beginning at 12:30 a.m. that will make all weekday local stops between San Francisco and San Jose Diridon Station.
Caltrain will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Friday and a regular weekend schedule Saturday, when normal service begins at 7 a.m.
Caltrain requires face coverings for all riders and does not allow open alcohol containers on trains after 9 p.m. Disruptive passengers will be asked to leave the train.
