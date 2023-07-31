Seeing faces light up with joy when they ate his chocolates gave Javier Santiago purpose. Now as the new owner of Preston’s Candy and Ice Cream in Burlingame, he hopes to reignite the city’s sweet tooth.

Stepping inside the 1950’s-style ice cream and candy store, with its checkerboard floors and old-timey wallpaper, evokes a nostalgia that seems to be lost to big brand candy makers. And for Santiago, the nostalgia of candy making and how it makes people feel is why he does it.

Preston's storefront

The storefront of the 1950’s-style ice cream and candy store at 1170 Broadway in Burlingame.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription