Burlingame has released a series of potential district configuration maps for public review, a key step in the city’s move from at-large to by-district elections for City Council races.
The city has produced three maps which will be discussed during a Nov. 1 public hearing. Go to burlingame.org/districtelections to view the maps or for instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting.
Burlingame, earlier this year, embarked on the process spurred by a threat of litigation for violating state law which prohibits at-large elections if found to limit minority groups’ abilities to elect their preferred representatives. As with many cities in the county and across the state faced with similar allegations, the city chose to not take the matter to court, which would likely result in millions in fees.
Currently, the city’s entire population casts votes for all five councilmembers, but soon voters will choose only a single councilmember to represent their district.
The proposed maps were drawn using 2020 census data along with community input. Demographic breakdowns for each proposed district can be viewed by following the link.
The districts must follow certain criteria; population size between districts must not deviate by more than 10%, districts must be contiguous, meaning there can be no “islands” or points of the same district that do not touch each other and districts must be compact, they cannot meander.
Additionally, districts must maintain “communities of interest,” which can be interpreted as groups who may be inclined to vote together. Commonalities could include ethnicity as well as socioeconomic factors.
