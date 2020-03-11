Michael Anthony Francis, convicted of first-degree murder in the 1983 stabbing of a woman at an electrical warehouse in Burlingame, waived his parole agreeing to a five-year denial of parole, prosecutors said.
Francis, 56, stabbed the woman at the direction of serial murderer Anthony Jack Sully, who continues to reside on death row, prosecutors said. Francis dumped the victim’s body in the street at a business park in South San Francisco, prosecutors said.
The parole hearing was to be held at the High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, California.
Francis’ custodial record has been continuously poor with serious rules violations and acts of violence, prosecutors said.
In 1997, he was convicted at a jury trial for viciously beating another inmate while incarcerated at Tehachapi State Prison and sentenced to an additional four years in prison on top of the 26 years to life in prison sentence from San Mateo County, prosecutors said.
