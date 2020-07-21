Belmont earlier this year formed a new community outreach program for locating at-risk missing persons.
The TRAC (Tracking and Recovery of Adults and Children) program provides sturdy GPS tracking units to help keep safe residents suffering from cognitive memory disorders or developmental impairments such as Alzeimer’s, dementia or autism. According to a press release, dementia-related wandering is a serious safety risk and GPS units can be instrumental in quickly locating at-risk people who wander and become lost.
The program is dedicated to the memory of Paul Farmer, a resident who suffered from dementia and went missing in August of 2019. He remains missing today.
“Mr. Farmer’s disappearance has been a tragic loss for his family and our community,” said Police Chief Tony Psaila in the release. “We want to ensure to the maximum extent possible that this never happens to anyone again.”
The Belmont Police Department will only have the ability to track citizens with the GPS units with a family’s specific request during an emergency situation.
The GPS units are being issued free of charge, and the first year of AT&T LTE-M network service is included for free. After the first year, participants must pay $5 per month or $50 per year to maintain the network service. Participants are also required to utilize their own web-enabled smart phone or computer to track their missing loved one.
Go to belmont.gov/TRAC or contact Belmont Police Lt. Ken Stenquist at 595-7400 for more information.
