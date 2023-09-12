An Australian national and professional race car driver accused of killing two people in a car crash on La Honda Road will surrender his passport and not be permitted to leave the county after the terms of his bail was finalized Monday, Sept. 11, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Luke Nardini, 31, a tourist, was driving east on La Honda Road, about 9 miles west of Skyline Boulevard, and entered the westbound driving lane because of a construction closure on Friday, Sept. 1. Nardini continued to drive east on the wrong side of the road traveling around 60 mph around a curve when he collided head first into another vehicle occupied by two married couples. The couple in the back seat, who were 80 and 81 years old, were killed according to the DA’s Office. Media reports identified Nardini as a WA Formula 500 race car driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.