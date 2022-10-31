San Mateo County’s chief election officer nine additional vote centers in time for the Nov. 8 general election. The new vote centers opened Saturday, according to Mark Church, San Mateo County chief election officer.
The vote centers that opened in early October are in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco. As of this weekend, there are additional vote centers in Burlingame, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and San Carlos.
Vote centers currently open for the Nov. 8 election are located at:
Redwood City: Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center, 1st Floor
San Mateo: Registration & Elections Division, 40 Tower Rd.
South San Francisco: Main Library, 840 W. Orange Ave.
Additional openings this weekend:
Burlingame: Community Center, 850 Burlingame Ave.
Daly City: Pacelli Event Center, 145 Lake Merced Blvd.
East Palo Alto: Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA, 550 Bell St.
Half Moon Bay: Emergency Operations Center, 537 Kelly Ave.
Pacifica: St. Peter Parish, 700 Oddstad Blvd.
San Carlos: Library, Community Room, 610 Elm St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.