When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.
Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn’t get out, police said.
Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother, who then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay.
